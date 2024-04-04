Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.03

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.03 and last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 263356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

