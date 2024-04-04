Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.