China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $1.25 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
