Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.
