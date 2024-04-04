Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.43. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.99.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.