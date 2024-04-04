Chubb’s (CB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $282.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $254.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

