CIBC Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$52.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.35.
BCE Price Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
