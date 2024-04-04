Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 192,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. 9,280,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670,355. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

