Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

C stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

