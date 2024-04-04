Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on C. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $62.57. 1,397,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,131,561. The stock has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

