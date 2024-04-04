Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.