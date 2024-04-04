City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0523 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03.
City Developments Price Performance
Shares of City Developments stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
About City Developments
