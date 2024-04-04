Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,359 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $43.36. 1,576,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $43.48.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

