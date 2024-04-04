Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 271,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

