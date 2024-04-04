Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 159,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,313. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

