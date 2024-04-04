Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 937,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

