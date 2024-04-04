Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 2.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $276.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as high as $261.50 and last traded at $257.71. Approximately 3,324,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,532,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.58.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock worth $112,038,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.48 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

