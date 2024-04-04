Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 193,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $41.53 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,981,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

