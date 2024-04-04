Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Itau BBA Securities

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

