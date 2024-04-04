Comparing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75 ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SmartRent and ARB IOT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 60.58%. ARB IOT Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 501.50%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than SmartRent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and ARB IOT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $236.84 million 2.24 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -14.44 ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.68 $5.53 million N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats SmartRent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

