Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.83. 482,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,934,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

