CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

CNMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

CNMD opened at $78.01 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

