Contrasting Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) & Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 26.24% 6.62% 1.18% Cathay General Bancorp 27.02% 13.89% 1.61%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 0 5 5 1 2.64 Cathay General Bancorp 1 3 1 0 2.00

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $68.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.60 billion 3.68 $419.32 million $4.53 13.88 Cathay General Bancorp $1.31 billion 2.02 $354.12 million $4.86 7.49

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prosperity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Cathay General Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

