Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$143.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

