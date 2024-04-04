Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJR.B. Cormark upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.3 %
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
