Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $11.11 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.11 or 0.00016701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $168.57 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00026636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

