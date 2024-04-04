Cosmos Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.08 or 0.00016105 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $172.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00068585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

