Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.