Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.4 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

