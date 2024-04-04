Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 174,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.4 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
