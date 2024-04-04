CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.26 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 579,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,929,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

