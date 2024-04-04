Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $18.99. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 94,907 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Cryoport Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.19). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock worth $1,147,538. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

