CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after buying an additional 2,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,017. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

