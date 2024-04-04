Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.16. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

