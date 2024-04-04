CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lessened by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 106,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 80,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.64. 693,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

