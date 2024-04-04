DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.64. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BRP by 539.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,105,000 after acquiring an additional 471,986 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $30,666,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 361,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 329,982 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

