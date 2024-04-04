DA Davidson Increases Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $55.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

PRIM opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 288,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

