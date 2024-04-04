Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.26 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.