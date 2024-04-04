Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,238,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.38. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

