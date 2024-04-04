Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after buying an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,074,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1,440.7% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

