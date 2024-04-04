David Kennon Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

David Kennon Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 9.4% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 201,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 643,560 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

