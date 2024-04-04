David Kennon Inc Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

David Kennon Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,427. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

