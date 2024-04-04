David Kennon Inc Sells 2,863 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned 8.50% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

FIDI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

