David Kennon Inc Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of David Kennon Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. David Kennon Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.11. 6,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,449. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.