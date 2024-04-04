Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 665,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,325,308 shares.The stock last traded at $63.43 and had previously closed at $64.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dayforce from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 184.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

