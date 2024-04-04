Decred Price Tops $23.78 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.78 or 0.00035322 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $379.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00107758 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016564 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002955 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,966,778 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.