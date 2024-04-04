Decred Price Tops $23.78 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.78 or 0.00035322 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $379.70 million and $1.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00107758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,966,778 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

