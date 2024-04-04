Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Defender Capital LLC. reduced its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up about 0.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ESAB by 55.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

