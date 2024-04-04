Defender Capital LLC. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Defender Capital LLC. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $61.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

