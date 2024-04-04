Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 454.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,019,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $112,173,482.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $58,971,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock worth $956,098,061. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.