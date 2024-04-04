Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 2.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $115.31 and last traded at $116.65. Approximately 2,095,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,710,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

