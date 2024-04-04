DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $35,438.86 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

DeltaFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

