Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 0.4%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.99. 1,605,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,040,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

