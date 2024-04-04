dForce USD Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001473 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.98 million and $4,164.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00151941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008890 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,742,182 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96512922 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,174.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

